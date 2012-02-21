Flat horses convert to jump racing all the time. Some were born for 2 miles instead of 6 furlongs, a few can’t seem to process the starting gate, some mix running with jumping to find their true callings.

And some even turn into Hall of Famers.

Good enough to win two races on the turf at Pimlico as a 3-year-old, Good Night Shirt turned brilliant over hurdles – winning 12 races including eight Grade 1 stakes and earning more than $1 million in a steeplechase career that spanned four years. One of three American steeplechasers to earn seven figures, with Lonesome Glory and McDynamo, Good Night Shirt is the 19th steeplechaser and ninth Maryland-bred to join the National Museum of Racing’s Hall of Fame.

He gets inducted Aug. 4 in a ceremony that will include Maryland-based trainer Tom Voss, jockeys Javier Castellano, Victor Espinoza and Garrett Gomez and three-time Breeders’ Cup Mile-G1 winner Goldikova (Ire). Five-time National Steeplechase Association champion Voss and dual Eclipse Award winner Good Night Shirt enter the Hall upon recommendation of the Steeplechase Committee, which meets every four years.

Bred by Tom and Chris Bowman, and foaled at their Dance Forth Farm in Chestertown, Good Night Shirt might have gone to a sale as a yearling or a 2-year-old had he not grown like a vine in the woods – up, out, all around. The chestnut was walking a shedrow at Fair Hill Training Center when my brother Sean Clancy saw him for the first time in 2004.

“Who is that chestnut horse?” Sean asked before following him to the track to watch him train. Eventually, he talked to trainer Vince Moscarelli and found out a little more.

“He’s a homebred of Mom’s and Doc Bowman’s. Unraced. 3-year-old,” Moscarelli said. “Hasn’t done much, two-minute licked a couple of times as a baby, went home to grow up and now he’s just coming back.”

A son of Maryland-bred Grade 1 winner and sire Concern, Good Night Shirt comes from deep Mid-Atlantic roots. His dam Hot Story was by Two Punch, Concern’s neighbor at Northview Stallion Station, and was bred in West Virginia by Burt Bacharach’s Blue Seas Music. Bacharach and the Moscarelli family raced Hot Story, who won four races and placed in a stakes, under the Country Roads partnership. Her dam, the Maryland-bred T.V. Commerical mare Media Girl, won a Charles Town stakes in 1984. Go back even deeper and you get Biava, a Bacharach homebred who won four times in California, and Loyal Ruler, the great-granddam of Bacharach’s star Soul of the Matter.

Pedigree didn’t matter much when looking at Good Night Shirt, however.

“He had me at hello,” Sean said. “He jogged like a soldier, galloped like a sergeant and sauntered home like the general.”

Sean and Lizzie Merryman bought the raw, unraced 3-year-old and turned him into a racehorse. He made three dull starts on the dirt, switched to turf and finished third at Colonial Downs in June. Two weeks later he won at Pimlico. A month after that he won again at Pimlico. Stepping up to stakes company was a brief debate, but Good Night Shirt finished seventh and 10th in his final two starts on the year before being marketed as a steeplechase prospect. Though nobody predicted Hall of Fame, he fit the bill – useful on the flat, not overly raced, distance lover, built like an NFL tight end.

The price was steep, but correct, at $50,000. Leading trainer Jack Fisher made it happen for owners Sonny and Ann Via. The Virginia residents had been owners for five years, and were about to take the ride of their lives. “The Shirt” won two of his first five starts, then lost his next five over jumps (and one on the flat) before starting a blitz of success. Over his next 14 starts, all in stakes company, Good Night Shirt won 10 times, placed second three times and was fourth once. In that mix came the eight Grade 1 wins (including six in a row), back-to-back championships in 2007 and 2008 and legions of fans from Maryland to New Jersey, Virginia to Tennesee, New York to South Carolina.

“He was just a big chestnut horse,” Fisher said of his first impression. “To be honest, he wasn’t brilliant as a young horse. He was kind of a big oaf. And then he got better and better and better and better.”

Fisher pointed to the 2007 Royal Chase-NSA1 at Keeneland as a turning point. Good Night Shirt was second at 22-1, beaten a neck by Mixed Up.

“I wasn’t expecting it,” Fisher said of the effort. “He ran a really good race and I think he might have been able to win. He might have gotten squeezed a little bit. That put him on the stage of, ‘OK this is a really good horse.’ ”

He won three of his next four and claimed the Eclipse Award as champion steeplechaser. The next year was even better as Good Night Shirt went 5-for-5 in Grade 1 company, earned a record $485,520 and repeated as steeplechase champion.

“A lot of it has to do with confidence,” Fisher said. “Horses know when they get beaten and they know when it’s kind of fun. Especially early, there were a lot of un-pretty races. The jumping has a lot to do with it and it took him a long time to get his jumping down to where he was good at it.”

Fisher repeatedly called 2008 an “easy” year. Good Night Shirt never missed a meal, didn’t lose a shoe, didn’t get a cough. He made, and won, every race in the schedule.

“I had something that everybody else had to fear – that’s a good feeling,” Fisher said. “He was a chick ride, a cool horse (in the morning). I bet you if you fell off he’d wait for you. Some horses get really upset before the race and the really good ones do not or none of the good ones I trained did. They walk in like, ‘I am the king and I’m going to kick your butt’ and that’s the way he was.”

In search of a third championship in 2009, Good Night Shirt won the Carolina Cup to start the season and finished second in the Grade 1 Iroquois. While prepping for an autumn return, he came up lame and was diagnosed with a fractured ankle. He had surgery, was loosely considered for a comeback and ultimately retired to Fisher’s farm in Monkton, Md. The 18-year-old spends lots of time cooling off in the pond with fieldmates Saluter, Costly Fun and some others.

“They get to swim in the summer, it’s camp, life is good. Every day I drive down the driveway, he’s there. All summer long he’ll be splashing out in the pond,” said Fisher. “In the summer time I open the fields up and have nine or 10 of them out there. The younger horses get out there and they’re big and bad. Within about three days, they’ve figured it out and know they’re places. Saluter and Good Night Shirt rule that field. They have respect for those two old guys.”

Voss takes place among greats

This isn’t how this was supposed to go. Tom Voss was supposed to win five more National Steeplechase Association championships, produce another Eclipse Award winner or two, add to his Maryland Hunt Cup record, spearhead a few more John’s Call conversions, and generally do more Tom Voss things.

And then get in the Hall of Fame.

Of course, life doesn’t always follow a script. Voss, a Marylander who succeeded with flat and steeplechase horses, died in 2014 at 63 years old. He might have trained another 20 years. Instead, he left behind a legacy of good horses and intuitive horsemanship in a career spanning almost 40 years. Voss won five NSA training titles by races won (1997, 2000-02 and 2011) and three more by earnings, won an Eclipse Award with 2010 champion steeplechaser Slip Away and trained eight NSA divisional champions. Voss trained two Maryland Hunt Cup winners – Florida Law in 1998 and Welter Weight in 1999.

Beyond the jumpers, Voss was known for success with flat horses in Maryland, New York, wherever the yellow and black THV webbings were hung.

He trained reformed steeplechaser John’s Call to the top of the country’s turf division. As a 9-year-old in 2000, John’s Call won two Grade 1 stakes and placed third (beaten a half-length) in the Breeders’ Cup Turf-G1. Twice a winner over hurdles five years earlier, John’s Call won 16 races and earned $1.5 million for his career before retiring to become Voss’ much-beloved and well-known stable pony.

Voss could be difficult to explain, and even more difficult to get on the phone. Owner Betty Merck called him an “enigma.” Another owner referred to Voss, ruefully, as “The Great Communicator.”

For a 2002 feature in this magazine, I watched him work, listened to him talk to employees and deal with horses. I shared a seat with two (or eight) dogs while riding around in a pickup truck. I lost count of Altoids chewed and cigarettes smoked. I wrote 3,200 words, and barely spoke to him.

People didn’t send horses to Voss for the feedback, or fireside chats. They sent horses there to win races and to get cared for a little bit differently.

“He knows when his horses are right,” Todd Wyatt, Voss’ chief assistant for six years, told me for that 2002 story. “He can get them to a particular race and have a peak performance, which is hard. He’ll sit on them for a while and then he’ll cut them loose. He knows our horses, their idiosyncrasies, how they eat, what they do, and he knows other horses too. He knows what kind of race his horse is in and whether he can win.”

Voss turned John’s Call into a Grade 1 winner after a bowed tendon.

Voss once spun a tale of communicating with Florida Law the night before the 1998 Maryland Hunt Cup. The 12-year-old gray timber horse said he was going to win the 4-mile, 22-fence timber classic and did just that – in his sixth attempt.

Voss won at Saratoga with first-time starters, steeplechasers and stakes horses.

He befriended Bobby Frankel, another horse trainer’s horse trainer.

Horses trained by Voss won NSA championships in every division – novice, timber, 3-year-old and filly/mare.

Today, a little more than three years after his death, Voss’ daughter Elizabeth carries on as the trainer at Atlanta Hall Farm in Monkton, Md. The place has been home to five generations of Vosses. There are horses, dogs, equipment and people of every shape and scope and skill level. There is work to be done. The horses still drink out of yellow buckets, rattle yellow feed tubs and stand behind those yellow webbings.

Sounding like her father, Elizabeth summed up her approach to taking over the barn back in 2014.

“I hate running them,” she said. “I love training them. It’s nice to be out here with them every morning, but it’s hard to run them.”

Outside Atlanta Hall, other trainers continue the legacy. Jack Fisher, Todd Wyatt, Joe Davies and others used time with Voss to kick start training success.

“He started my training career,” Fisher said. “I worked for Tom and used to train a couple horses in the afternoon. He actually gave me my first barn. It was a shed out in the field. I had a barn with three or four stalls and I needed three more. There was a shed out in the field and he said, ‘You can have that.’ So I tore this thing down one summer and rebuilt it. It was not worth it.”

But the lesson was.

“Basically, you work hard and you pay attention,” Fisher said when asked what he learned. “Seriously, if you listen to the horses they’ll tell you if it’s good or bad, ‘I don’t want to do this or I love doing this.’ ”

