Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred, the monthly magazine published by the Maryland Horse Breeders Association covering Thoroughbred racing and breeding in the region, was recognized with nine awards for material published in 2017 from the American Horse Publications on the evening of Saturday, June 16, in Hunt Valley, Md.

Two first-place awards were presented – one for editorial and one in photography.

The following is the list of this year’s awards (including comments from the judges):

FEATURE SINGLE ARTICLE CIRCULATION/AUV UNDER 10,000 (PRINT OR ONLINE) 18 entries

1st

My Man o’ War

By Maryanna Skowronski

August 2017 An essay that embraced the larger culture and served its readership better than some of the more pragmatic and practical pieces on this topic.

3rd

The Racing Capital

By Eliza McGraw

October 2017

Well-researched and fascinating.

Honorable Mention

Preakness Patrol

By Sandra McKee

May 2017

A well-crafted piece on a good subject and an easy read

EDITORIAL PHOTOGRAPH (PRINT OR ONLINE) 19 entries

1st

Joys of Spring

JoAnn Hayden, Photographer

June 2017

The misty morning scenario is the perfect canvas for the clearly focused subjects of the image that conveys the serene and often gleeful “Joys of Spring”. The photographer did a marvelous job with exposure and patience, which allowed her to capture this magical moment in all its simultaneous calm and excitement.

PERSONAL COLUMN SINGLE ARTICLE CIRCULATION/AUV UNDER 20,000 (PRINT OR ONLINE) 15 entries

2nd

Sundown at Pimlico

By John Scheinman

July 2017

Lyrical, evocative lede sets up an unusual take on a post-Preakness story. The personal is mixed with the historical, and the sadness over the twilight of a fabled racetrack is felt in every sentence. Good flow from present to past to present again, and perhaps the future.

NEWS REPORTING RELATED FEATURE SINGLE ARTICLE (PRINT OR ONLINE) 10 entries

2nd

A Great Loss

By Joe Clancy

August 2017

The writer has a keen eye for details and an extraordinary way with words. He paints a beautiful picture of the strong bonds between horses and humans. And he shows what we all lose when a great one passes too soon.

EDITORIAL ACTION PHOTOGRAPH (PRINT OR ONLINE) 11 entries

3rd

Muddy Black-Eyed Susan

Rick Buckley, Photographer

July 2017

Talk about getting down and dirty. This photo’s perspective, depth of field help to make this action shot so appealing.

EDITORIAL HUMAN-ANIMAL BOND PHOTOGRAPH (PRINT OR ONLINE) 16 entries

Honorable Mention

Ben and Fern

Lydia A. Williams, Photographer

August 2017

Exceptional moment to capture as the horse is truly being consoled by the human. Photo is nicely composed including the rider that is the additional third element in this photo. Everything works well together.

SERVICE TO THE HORSE INDUSTRY SINGLE ARTICLE (PRINT OR ONLINE) 26 entries

Honorable Mention

Head Game

By Sandra McKee

March 2017

This is a well done story citing multiple sources and incidents, including concussion protocols from other sports. The story flows well and wraps with a look to the future. A smart, informative read.