Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred

Bobby Lillis may be physically small, as he measures just 60 inches. But he stands tall and, like Secretariat, he has an outsized heart.
Most days, he sits at his aging desk in a cramped office inside the building that houses the backstretch cafeteria at Laurel Park. He has two titles – executive director of the Maryland Horsemen’s Assistance Foundation (MHAF) and director of benefits for the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association (MTHA) – and his door is always open.
Racehorses came and went in all directions – leaving the barn to gallop, to breeze, to run around in paddocks, to race even. But the flashy chestnut with the wide blaze just hung around. Some days, he got to stand in the cold tub. Other days, he got to stand in the hyperbaric chamber. Every once in a while, somebody came by to check on his left hind leg.
All along he never caused a problem. Not bad for an 8-year-old stallion who was supposed to be back on the farm breeding mares.
Country Life Farm’s Super Ninety Nine spent four months at Fair Hill Equine Therapy Center recovering from an infection in his left hind suspensory that cost him basically the entire 2018 breeding season. His 2019 crop will include, at most, one foal. While it will impact his stud career, the injury could have had far worse consequences.
Long after training hours the day before the 143rd Preakness Stakes-G1, Bob Baffert kicked around Pimlico Race Course. His horses ate hay or dozed in the stakes barn, his staffers attended to their duties, he’d done his interviews and was – for a Hall of Fame trainer who has made the Triple Crown his personal playground for the better part of 20 years – briefly alone without much purpose.
He chatted with fellow Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas for a while, stepped in and out of the stakes barn to avoid intermittent rain that settled into the Baltimore area for what seemed like weeks and chit-chatted with various members of the press corps lingering around, digging for details or making up for lost time.
Twenty-two times Senior Senator sized up a timber fence at the Maryland Hunt Cup. His eyes saw it first, then his ears – instantly flicked forward. The signals went to his feet, his knees, shoulders, those long muscles across his back, his stifles, gaskins, hocks and he was up and over and galloping off to the next one.
Behind him, eight foes tried to do the same. And mostly failed.