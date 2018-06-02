  • Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred

  Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred honored at 2018 AHP Conference

    Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred, the monthly magazine published by the Maryland Horse Breeders Association covering Thoroughbred racing and breeding in the region,

  The Comeback Kid: Stallion Super Ninety Nine rebounds from injuries, gets three quick winners

    Racehorses came and went in all directions – leaving the barn to gallop, to breeze, to run around in paddocks, to

  Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred/ The Racing Biz: 2018 Top Mid-Atlantic-bred Poll

    March 9, 2018-  For the first time ever, all five 3-year-olds in the Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred/The Racing Biz Top Midlantic-bred Poll

  Preakness & Belmont winner Hansel passes away at 29

    Lazy Lane Farm's Hansel, winner of the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, and subsequently Eclipse Award winner as champion 3-year-old colt
  • "I've wrecked about everything I can wreck."
    Auctioneer Danny Green who KO'd a microphone during a change over at Fasig-Tipton.
  • "It felt like five minutes, Underwater."
    Hall of Fame Jockey Ramon Dominguez after finishing the run for the horses 5K in 18:38 (Third overall and first in his age group) at Saratoga Sept 1
Bobby Lillis may be physically small, as he measures just 60 inches. But he stands tall and, like Secretariat, he has an outsized heart.

Most days, he sits at his aging desk in a cramped office inside the building that houses the backstretch cafeteria at Laurel Park. He has two titles – executive director of the Maryland Horsemen’s Assistance Foundation (MHAF) and director of benefits for the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association (MTHA) – and his door is always open.

Racehorses came and went in all directions – leaving the barn to gallop, to breeze, to run around in paddocks, to race even. But the flashy chestnut with the wide blaze just hung around. Some days, he got to stand in the cold tub. Other days, he got to stand in the hyperbaric chamber. Every once in a while, somebody came by to check on his left hind leg.

All along he never caused a problem. Not bad for an 8-year-old stallion who was supposed to be back on the farm breeding mares. 

Country Life Farm’s Super Ninety Nine spent four months at Fair Hill Equine Therapy Center recovering from an infection in his left hind suspensory that cost him basically the entire 2018 breeding season. His 2019 crop will include, at most, one foal. While it will impact his stud career, the injury could have had far worse consequences.

Long after training hours the day before the 143rd Preakness Stakes-G1, Bob Baffert kicked around Pimlico Race Course. His horses ate hay or dozed in the stakes barn, his staffers attended to their duties, he’d done his interviews and was – for a Hall of Fame trainer who has made the Triple Crown his personal playground for the better part of 20 years – briefly alone without much purpose.

He chatted with fellow Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas for a while, stepped in and out of the stakes barn to avoid intermittent rain that settled into the Baltimore area for what seemed like weeks and chit-chatted with various members of the press corps lingering around, digging for details or making up for lost time. 

Twenty-two times Senior Senator sized up a timber fence at the Maryland Hunt Cup. His eyes saw it first, then his ears – instantly flicked forward. The signals went to his feet, his knees, shoulders, those long muscles across his back, his stifles, gaskins, hocks and he was up and over and galloping off to the next one. 

Behind him, eight foes tried to do the same. And mostly failed.

2018 Leader Board

Mid-Atlantic Bred Poll

Sponsored by The Racing Biz

Top racing picks by nearly 30 media members and other participants in mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred racing.

  1. Stellar Wind (VA)
  2. Mor Spirit (PA)
  3. Unique Bella (PA)
  4. Irish War Cry (NJ)
  5. Finest City (PA)
  6. Page McKenney (PA)
  7. Green Gratto (NJ)

Click here for full story.