Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred

Most days, he sits at his aging desk in a cramped office inside the building that houses the backstretch cafeteria at Laurel Park. He has two titles – executive director of the Maryland Horsemen’s Assistance Foundation (MHAF) and director of benefits for the Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association (MTHA) – and his door is always open.

Bobby Lillis may be physically small, as he measures just 60 inches. But he stands tall and, like Secretariat, he has an outsized heart.

Details From July 2018 Issue Written by Joe Clancy

Racehorses came and went in all directions – leaving the barn to gallop, to breeze, to run around in paddocks, to race even. But the flashy chestnut with the wide blaze just hung around. Some days, he got to stand in the cold tub. Other days, he got to stand in the hyperbaric chamber. Every once in a while, somebody came by to check on his left hind leg.

All along he never caused a problem. Not bad for an 8-year-old stallion who was supposed to be back on the farm breeding mares.

Country Life Farm’s Super Ninety Nine spent four months at Fair Hill Equine Therapy Center recovering from an infection in his left hind suspensory that cost him basically the entire 2018 breeding season. His 2019 crop will include, at most, one foal. While it will impact his stud career, the injury could have had far worse consequences.

