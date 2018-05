Tom Law, senior writer for Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred and managing editor for ST Publishing Inc., will be awarded the David F. Woods Memorial Award for excellence in journalism Thursday, May 17 at the Alibi Breakfast at Pimlico Race Course. Law will be recognized by the Maryland Jockey Club for his story “Under Cover,” a feature on 2017 Preakness (G1) winner Cloud Computing that appeared in July 2017 issue of Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred. Read more.