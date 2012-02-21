Joe Clancy, editor of Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred, will be awarded the David F. Woods Memorial Award for excellence in journalism Thursday, May 18 at the Alibi Breakfast at Pimlico Race Course.

Clancy will be recognized by the Maryland Jockey Club for “Preakness-winning Desormeaux brothers fueled by early days in Maryland,” a feature on Keith and Kent Desormeaux, trainer and jockey respectively of 2016 Preakness winner Exaggerator, that appeared in the July 2016 edition of Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred. Read our July 2016 Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred story here.

Clancy was also recognized with the David F. Woods Memorial Award in 2015 for his story “Horse of a Lifetime,” a news account of the 2014 Preakness Stakes won by California Chrome. Clancy’s brother, Sean, was the recipient of the David F. Woods Memorial Award in 2014.

The David F. Woods Memorial Award was initiated in 1982 to honor the memory of Dave Woods, a long-time racetrack publicist and Evening Sun columnist.

"The Maryland Jockey Club goes out of its way to pay tribute to quality coverage of the Preakness and I'm honored to receive the David Woods Award, especially when you look at the previous winners,” Clancy said. “To be listed wth Billy Reed, George Vecsey, Dave Kindred, Bill Christine and all the others is truly a career milestone. Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred is an old-school print magazine and we couldn't produce it without the support of the Maryland Horse Breeders Association and a great team in the office.

"I never know where a story is going when I start, but the Desormeaux brothers were a compelling part of the 2016 Preakness and it was fun to find people who remembered Keith and Kent when they were in Maryland. I work with my brother, but I couldn't imagine the feeling of winning the Preakness with him. Kent and Keith were gracious with their time and the other interview subjects helped it all come together." Excerpted from Maryland Jockey Club Press Release by David L. Woods.