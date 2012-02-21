Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred, the monthly magazine published by the Maryland Horse Breeders Association covering Thoroughbred racing and breeding in the region, was recognized with nine awards for material published in 2017 from the American Horse Publications on the evening of Saturday, June 16, in Hunt Valley, Md.
Two first-place awards were presented – one for editorial and one in photography.
The following is the list of this year’s awards (including comments from the judges):
FEATURE SINGLE ARTICLE CIRCULATION/AUV UNDER 10,000 (PRINT OR ONLINE) 18 entries
1st
My Man o’ War
By Maryanna Skowronski
August 2017 An essay that embraced the larger culture and served its readership better than some of the more pragmatic and practical pieces on this topic.
3rd
The Racing Capital
By Eliza McGraw
October 2017
Well-researched and fascinating.
Honorable Mention
Preakness Patrol
By Sandra McKee
May 2017
A well-crafted piece on a good subject and an easy read
EDITORIAL PHOTOGRAPH (PRINT OR ONLINE) 19 entries
1st
Joys of Spring
JoAnn Hayden, Photographer
June 2017
The misty morning scenario is the perfect canvas for the clearly focused subjects of the image that conveys the serene and often gleeful “Joys of Spring”. The photographer did a marvelous job with exposure and patience, which allowed her to capture this magical moment in all its simultaneous calm and excitement.
PERSONAL COLUMN SINGLE ARTICLE CIRCULATION/AUV UNDER 20,000 (PRINT OR ONLINE) 15 entries
2nd
Sundown at Pimlico
By John Scheinman
July 2017
Lyrical, evocative lede sets up an unusual take on a post-Preakness story. The personal is mixed with the historical, and the sadness over the twilight of a fabled racetrack is felt in every sentence. Good flow from present to past to present again, and perhaps the future.
NEWS REPORTING RELATED FEATURE SINGLE ARTICLE (PRINT OR ONLINE) 10 entries
2nd
A Great Loss
By Joe Clancy
August 2017
The writer has a keen eye for details and an extraordinary way with words. He paints a beautiful picture of the strong bonds between horses and humans. And he shows what we all lose when a great one passes too soon.
EDITORIAL ACTION PHOTOGRAPH (PRINT OR ONLINE) 11 entries
3rd
Muddy Black-Eyed Susan
Rick Buckley, Photographer
July 2017
Talk about getting down and dirty. This photo’s perspective, depth of field help to make this action shot so appealing.
EDITORIAL HUMAN-ANIMAL BOND PHOTOGRAPH (PRINT OR ONLINE) 16 entries
Honorable Mention
Ben and Fern
Lydia A. Williams, Photographer
August 2017
Exceptional moment to capture as the horse is truly being consoled by the human. Photo is nicely composed including the rider that is the additional third element in this photo. Everything works well together.
SERVICE TO THE HORSE INDUSTRY SINGLE ARTICLE (PRINT OR ONLINE) 26 entries
Honorable Mention
Head Game
By Sandra McKee
March 2017
This is a well done story citing multiple sources and incidents, including concussion protocols from other sports. The story flows well and wraps with a look to the future. A smart, informative read.